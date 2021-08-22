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£10,000,000 Challenge for the police >>> Call them on their oath!!
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80 views • August 22, 2021
Simple as that! every cop and soldier has sworn an oath to protect!! Call them on it!! Whay are you doing this? Its against your oath!
Go find the specific oath on the internet and show it to them!!
Go find the specific oath on the internet and show it to them!!
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