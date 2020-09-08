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Stefan Molyneux Free Speech Event Under Attack!
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10 views • September 08, 2020
PLEASE SHOW SOME LOVE TO THE HELLENIC COMMUNITY OF VANCOUVER! SEND THEN AN EMAIL TO SAY 'THANKS'
http://helleniccommunity.org/
Come to the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/324111001649616/
The Hellenic Community of Vancouver (HCV) has been threatened and intimidated by far-left activists after being booked as a venue by the University of British Columbia Free Speech Club.
The venue, which also includes the St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church, has said that it has been at the receiving end of an online harassment campaign for simply booking their space to the club.
“The attacks against our community are unwarranted, offending and despicable,” said Hellenic Community President, Demetri Zambus.
The Free Speech Club has also hosted American political commentator and lawyer, Ben Shapiro, and Canadian psychology professor, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson in the past.
Change in venue after high security costs from UBC
The Free Speech Club has rented the space for an appearance featuring self-described libertarian Youtuber Stefan Molyneux and documentary film-maker and political commentator Lauren Southern. The event is set to take place on Friday, March 15th at 7:00 PM.
Originally, the club intended on hosting the event on the UBC campus at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts but had to change venues after the venue’s security costs became unmanageable.
The Chan Centre has hosted prior events by The Free Speech Club, including an event featuring Dr. Jordan Peterson on November 3rd, 2017 and one featuring Ben Shapiro on October 31st, 2018.
Since the change in venue was announced, far-left activists have launched a harassment campaign via email, social media and phone, targeting the Hellenic Community of Vancouver for simply renting their space to the group.
“If any group officially deemed a hate group decided to rent from us, we’d deny them. These people are being attacked by their political opponents, but no one has the right to attack us (the Hellenic Community of Vancouver) and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” said Zambus.
Far-left groups launch targeted harassment campaign against the Hellenic Community
Antifa groups, like the Revolutionary Communists – Vancouver and the Revolutionary Student Movement – Vancouver have “doxxed”, or published the private information of the community online for a targeted harassment campaign.
The harassment included leaving negative reviews on the ethnic and religious community’s Facebook page, and getting members to flood the group with aggressive comments.
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/antifa-harasses-vancouver-greek-orthodox-community-over-free-speech-event/
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http://helleniccommunity.org/
Come to the event: https://www.facebook.com/events/324111001649616/
The Hellenic Community of Vancouver (HCV) has been threatened and intimidated by far-left activists after being booked as a venue by the University of British Columbia Free Speech Club.
The venue, which also includes the St. George’s Greek Orthodox Church, has said that it has been at the receiving end of an online harassment campaign for simply booking their space to the club.
“The attacks against our community are unwarranted, offending and despicable,” said Hellenic Community President, Demetri Zambus.
The Free Speech Club has also hosted American political commentator and lawyer, Ben Shapiro, and Canadian psychology professor, Dr. Jordan B. Peterson in the past.
Change in venue after high security costs from UBC
The Free Speech Club has rented the space for an appearance featuring self-described libertarian Youtuber Stefan Molyneux and documentary film-maker and political commentator Lauren Southern. The event is set to take place on Friday, March 15th at 7:00 PM.
Originally, the club intended on hosting the event on the UBC campus at the Chan Centre for the Performing Arts but had to change venues after the venue’s security costs became unmanageable.
The Chan Centre has hosted prior events by The Free Speech Club, including an event featuring Dr. Jordan Peterson on November 3rd, 2017 and one featuring Ben Shapiro on October 31st, 2018.
Since the change in venue was announced, far-left activists have launched a harassment campaign via email, social media and phone, targeting the Hellenic Community of Vancouver for simply renting their space to the group.
“If any group officially deemed a hate group decided to rent from us, we’d deny them. These people are being attacked by their political opponents, but no one has the right to attack us (the Hellenic Community of Vancouver) and we will defend ourselves vigorously,” said Zambus.
Far-left groups launch targeted harassment campaign against the Hellenic Community
Antifa groups, like the Revolutionary Communists – Vancouver and the Revolutionary Student Movement – Vancouver have “doxxed”, or published the private information of the community online for a targeted harassment campaign.
The harassment included leaving negative reviews on the ethnic and religious community’s Facebook page, and getting members to flood the group with aggressive comments.
https://www.thepostmillennial.com/antifa-harasses-vancouver-greek-orthodox-community-over-free-speech-event/
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
▶️ 3. On YouTube: Subscribe, Click Notification Bell
▶️ 4. Subscribe to the Freedomain Podcast: http://www.fdrpodcasts.com
▶️ 5. Follow Freedomain on Alternative Platforms
🔴 Bitchute: http://bitchute.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Minds: http://minds.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Steemit: http://steemit.com/@stefan.molyneux
🔴 Gab: http://gab.ai/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/stefanmolyneux
🔴 Facebook: http://facebook.com/stefan.molyneux
🔴 Instagram: http://instagram.com/stefanmolyneux
Amazon Affiliate Links
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▶️ Canada: http://www.fdrurl.com/AmazonCanada
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