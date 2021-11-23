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Anti-White Terrorism: Pedophile black Israelite murders Christians
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121 views • November 23, 2021
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Anti-White Terrorism: Black Pedophile Israelite Murders Christians
The blood of children was spilled on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday by a career criminal named Darrell E. Brooks Jr. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the details and the evidence being overlooked that proves he’s a racist terrorist, pedophile who murdered white Christians because of their skin color.
Edward Szall investigates.
Zelenko Links:
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Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
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Anti-White Terrorism: Black Pedophile Israelite Murders Christians
The blood of children was spilled on the streets of Waukesha, Wisconsin on Sunday by a career criminal named Darrell E. Brooks Jr. Stew Peters Show investigative journalist Edward Szall shares a report on the details and the evidence being overlooked that proves he’s a racist terrorist, pedophile who murdered white Christians because of their skin color.
Edward Szall investigates.
Zelenko Links:
Get Dr. Zelenko's Anti-Shedding Treatment, NOW AVAILABLE FOR KIDS: www.zStackProtocol.com
Go Ad-Free, Get Exclusive Content, Become a Premium user: https://redvoicemedia.com/premium
Follow Stew on social media: http://evrl.ink/StewPeters
See all of Stew's content at https://StewPeters.TV
Watch full episodes here: https://redvoicemedia.net/stew-full-shows
Check out Stew's store: http://StewPeters.shop
Support our efforts to keep truth alive: https://www.redvoicemedia.com/support-red-voice-media/
Advertise with Red Voice Media: https://redvoicemedia.net/ads
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