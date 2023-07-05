Brighteon Broadcast News, July 5th, 2023 - HIGH RISK for nuclear power plant explosion false flag event in Ukraine

0:00 Intro

2:07 Crypto Investigation

19:13 Breaking News

24:26 HIGH RISK

34:24 France

37:40 California

44:09 Interview with Mikki Willis





- #Kraken crypto exchange freezes my account before I could buy any crypto

- Why centralized exchanges are a threat to crypto freedom - dishonest gatekeepers

- California reparations group says all BLACK fathers should be dead beat dads

- Huge court decision blocks US govt. from ordering Big Tech to censor people

- Pro-France vigilante groups are zip-tying violent rioters and handing them over to police

- Ukraine preparing for nuclear explosion at Zaporizhzhia nuke plant

- A false flag scheme to escalate war and bring NATO into WWIII

- Full interview with Mikki Willis, creator of the Plandemic Series of films





