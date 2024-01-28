Create New Account
Migrant - USA War 2024 By: #Shiloh_ZemahBenYishai
18 Sh'vat. 5784 January 28, 2024 Shalom everyone, Thank you for visiting my channel. I told all my friend years ago of the coming invasion. We see millions of immigrants coming to America from all over the world. Many are here to make war in the USA as you will see soon. We are seeing the Birth Pains of the Messiah. This video is called the Migrant - USA War 2024 Torah Code. This has been your host, #Shiloh_ZemahbenYishai Links:

messiahpresident trumpmigrantimmigrantend of daysmigrant war

