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Ancestral and Evidence Backed Strategies for Combatting and Prevent Season Affective Disorder (SAD)
Cultivated Change
Cultivated Change
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22 views • November 01, 2021
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#SAD #mentalhealth #ancestralstrategies

Do you get 'low' or not feel like your normal self starting in late fall?
Do you:
-have trouble getting out of bed (more-so than usual)
-take hours to wake up
-not have an appetite
-have little motivation to do things that are usually fun
-not really want to be around friends
-generally have no ambition to leave your house

Sound familiar? You might have Seasonal Affective Disorder (SAD), a form of depression that usually strikes in the low light months of the year.

I have struggled with this every fall of my adult life.

SAD is extremely common, affecting up to 10 million people in the US and 350 million worldwide (and that is just people who seek help.)

Thankfully there are some ancestral strategies to double down on that have proven track records of helping.

00:00
00:39 - Disclaimer
01:49 - Symptoms of SAD
03:04 - Resistance Exercise Training
04:41 - Resistance Exercise Training for Everything Else
05:00 - Sleep
06:25 - Serotonin/Melatonin
06:55 - Nutrition
08:07 - Tryptophan
08:55 - Omegas 3/6 ration
10:55 - Vitamin D/Lightboxes

Time to double down on Resistance and Nutrition to get through!

Studies Referenced:
SAD : https://www.nimh.nih.gov/health/publications/seasonal-affective-disorder

Resistance Training as Medicine: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/22777332/

Resistance Training on Depressive Symptoms: https://pubmed.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/29800984/

Serotonin: https://brainstuff.org/blog/how-is-serotonin-synthesized-raphe-nucleus

Omega 3/6 Ratio for Depression: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC6087749/

Vitamin D and Light Therapy: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov/pmc/articles/PMC2908269/

Lightboxes: https://www.verywellhealth.com/light-therapy-lamps-for-sad-5191359
___________________________________

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▶️PRIMAL GOODIES (10% OFF!!)

USE CODE CULTIVATEDCHANGE FOR 10% AT CHECKOUT
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With Coach: https://cultivated-change.com/coaching ;)

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▶️Creds:
Primal Health Coach
NASM-CPT #1190402161
ACE-CHC: https://bit.ly/3j8FzyY

___________________________________

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Keywords
healthvitamin dnutritiondepressionfitnessmental healthprimaldepressiveancestral
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