The Sequel to The Fall of The Cabal - Part 28: Climate Crisis

Mirror Copy from original video by Janet Ossebaard, published August 18, 2023



Visit Janet's Channel at: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/fallcabal/

This episode is all about the current 'mega-crisis' that will make the Covid-crisis pale in comparison: The Climate emergency that will destroy our planet and humanity, unless we pay a lot of CO2-tax. How did the Cabal get us to belief their impertinent CO2 lies? By using fraudulent 'scientists' and the MSM, as always. Does Climate Change exist? Of course! It's a natural phenomenon. Is there a Climate Emergency? No. You don't believe us? Then let's listen to the real scientists, the ones who refuse to be bribed into silence and who risk their careers by sticking to the Truth. It's about time they get to tell their side of the story, don't you think?

Part 29 is in the making and will be uploaded as soon as it's ready.

Copyright Disclaimer under section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for “fair use” for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, education and research Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing.

