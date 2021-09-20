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The Vatican is involved in a "scandalous betrayal" - A Message From Archbishop Vigano [the Pope is a Jesuit]
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30 views • September 20, 2021
The Vatican is involved in a "scandalous betrayal" - A Message From Archbishop Vigano [the Pope is a Jesuit]
https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/The-Vatican-is-involved-in-a--scandalous-betrayal----A-Message-From-Archbishop-Vigano:8?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
The Vatican is involved in a "scandalous betrayal." The Catholic hierarchy is "completely integral to the globalistic plan of the elite." The Vatican has "denied Christ." Bergoglio is a "zealous cooperator" in the Great Reset, who pursues the "demolition of the Church" in order to replace it with an organization of "Masonic inspiration." There is a "criminal conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church." It is no coincidence that, for the first time in history, the Pope is a Jesuit.
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https://odysee.com/@QuantumRhinoQ:c/The-Vatican-is-involved-in-a--scandalous-betrayal----A-Message-From-Archbishop-Vigano:8?r=2CeHyp5mPPo9ByxsqW8vc4caqGzw8jKY
The Vatican is involved in a "scandalous betrayal." The Catholic hierarchy is "completely integral to the globalistic plan of the elite." The Vatican has "denied Christ." Bergoglio is a "zealous cooperator" in the Great Reset, who pursues the "demolition of the Church" in order to replace it with an organization of "Masonic inspiration." There is a "criminal conspiracy between the deep state and the deep church." It is no coincidence that, for the first time in history, the Pope is a Jesuit.
Excellent Resource Links EVERYONE should check out if you have not
CORRECTED WIKI of most things corrupted and lied about
http://www.truthwiki.org/category/conspiracies/
https://unshackledminds.com/
https://www.ourgreatawakening.org/coronavirus/
https://www.stopworldcontrol.com/en/
https://www.americasfrontlinedoctors.com/
https://patriots4truth.org/
====My Links=================
(My Preferred)
[Minds} https://www.minds.com/shane_st_pierre/
[RoxyTube] https://www.roxytube.com/@Shane_St_Pierre86
[Odysee] https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f
[YouTube] https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCA9fHxOPxJHLhWV_9OWhb-Q
[Bitchute] https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ncN5ictFfvMQ/
[Brighteon] https://www.brighteon.com/channels/stpierrs
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