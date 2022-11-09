Magnetic Motors | Supressed Technology | 432hz [hd 720p]

Troy Reed developed his magnetic motor in the 1990s. His intention was mass production to help humanity. The last anyone heard anything from him was the late 1990s. He has vanished without a trace, and only rumors and speculation can be found, with no real answers to any questions. Some say that his prototype didn't actually work, which given what we see in the video, is highly unlikely. Others think he was silenced with threats and / or murdered, which is far more likely. Whatever actually happened, we don't know and we may never know.
