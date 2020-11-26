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So you want to get vaccinated? Nanites, moderna and covid-19.
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119 views • November 26, 2020
Do your homework before even considering a vaccination. This video has good info that should help with that decision. It's hard to believe what is in the vax but you better believe or you could find yourself with body you don't recognize. MOD-E-RNA.
Mod-ified-RNA. Arm yourself with knowledge.
Mod-ified-RNA. Arm yourself with knowledge.
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