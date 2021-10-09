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Unleash Chaos (3rd of 8) Predictive Programming from 2013? MOB XO 666
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26 views • October 09, 2021
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Decoding the esoteric commercial from 2013 that was the basis for many more commercials for the years following. Woven into the same scenes where "Zero Down" is being acted out, we find the deconstructed symbol that Occultists identify as of the mark of the beast - over and over again! Other kinds of symbols are uncovered that supplement that theme, like cryptic references to 666.
Decoding the esoteric commercial from 2013 that was the basis for many more commercials for the years following. Woven into the same scenes where "Zero Down" is being acted out, we find the deconstructed symbol that Occultists identify as of the mark of the beast - over and over again! Other kinds of symbols are uncovered that supplement that theme, like cryptic references to 666.
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