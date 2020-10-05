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Funeral scene separation
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22 views • October 05, 2020
Very short video. It's not about Covid. It's about separating us and having us comply. There are times when we need to be close to one another and they know that so when they separate us and we comply, they know they have us where they want us.
This is inhuman and needs to stop.
This is inhuman and needs to stop.
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