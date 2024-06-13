BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out Two Joint Military Operations with the Yemeni armed forces
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
1261 followers
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
26 views • 10 months ago

⚡️A statement issued by the Islamic Resistance in Iraq:

In continuation of our approach to resisting the occupation and supporting our people in Palestine, and in response to the massacres committed by the usurping entity against civilians, including children, women and the elderly, the Islamic Resistance in Iraq carried out two joint military operations with the Yemeni armed forces. The first targeted a vital target in the city of Ashdod with missiles, and the second targeted... An important target in the city of Haifa by drone.

The Islamic Resistance confirms that operations are continuing to destroy enemy strongholds at an increasing pace.

(And victory is only from God. Indeed, God is Mighty, All-Wise)

Islamic resistance in Iraq

Wednesday 5 - Dhul-Hijjah - 1445 AH

ADDING:

A special source in the Palestinian resistance confirmed that the paper presented by Hamas to the mediators is not much different from what was previously agreed upon on May 6.

*The US is trying to accuse Hamas of changing its previous conditions in the ceasefire negotiations, while Hamas has repeatedly stated that their main conditions in the negotiations are unchangeable.*

AND:

Hamas:  Blinken attempts to exonerate Israel, hold movement responsible for obstructing truce deal.

Hamas also added that there is no sign that Israel agrees to UN truce proposal.

Keywords
iranisraelpalestinesyriagazalebanonyemenwest bank
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon University
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy