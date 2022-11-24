Vax Insanity

There Remains In Place A Complete Media Blackout On This Story
* The ’rona ‘vaccine’ can be dangerous for some people.
* Some people suffer serious reactions.
* [Fauxi]: of course it’s safe; stop asking!
* WaPo: vaxxed people now make up majority of covid deaths.
The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Danielle Roszkowski — is linked below.
Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2022
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.