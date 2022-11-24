Create New Account
Vax Insanity
There Remains In Place A Complete Media Blackout On This Story

* The ’rona ‘vaccine’ can be dangerous for some people.

* Some people suffer serious reactions.

* [Fauxi]: of course it’s safe; stop asking!

* WaPo: vaxxed people now make up majority of covid deaths.

The full version of this segment — plus accompanying interview with Danielle Roszkowski — is linked below.


Tucker Carlson Tonight | 23 November 2022

https://www.foxnews.com/video/6316085334112

