Trump personally asked Putin not to bomb Kiev & other cities for a week while it's cold, & Putin agreed

Trump: I personally asked Putin not to bomb Kiev and other cities for a week while it's cold, and he agreed.

Adding about this:

In his evening address, Zelensky made it clear that the energy truce comes into effect tonight.

"Thank you to the American side for their efforts to stop attacks on energy infrastructure at this time, and we hope that America will be able to ensure this. Today, there is a statement from the President of the United States. The situation tonight and in these days, the real situation at our energy facilities, in our cities, will show this," said the president.

Recall, Trump said that Putin agreed not to attack Ukrainian energy infrastructure for a week.

If so, the energy truce will last until next Friday. But Russia has not confirmed this yet.