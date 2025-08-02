Russian Geran drones destroyed a Ukrainian artillery warehouse belonging to the 144th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Russian Geran drones struck and destroyed a Ukrainian artillery warehouse belonging to the 144th Mechanized Brigade of the AFU near Lizunovka, Sumy region.
The warehouse reportedly contained both artillery guns and large quantities of shells, which were completely eliminated in the strike.
Source @Real World News
------------
To survive what is coming, read/study: https://thewayhomeorfacethefire.net
The Gibraltar Messenger : https://gibraltar-messenger.net