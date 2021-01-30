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Income Tax Voluntary, I Call The IRS
Chad Chaddington
Chad Chaddington
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617 views • January 30, 2021
This is the most important video I have ever done. I plead with you to watch the entire thing. There is so much valuable information in it and if you choose to apply what you learn we can change this entire country overnight. With recent events on Wall Street and Gamestop, they have made it very clear to us we are slaves and financial independence is not something they want for us. This parasitic class which controls our society can only exist when high levels of ignorance are present.

The income tax in the United States is 100% voluntary, that is a fact. The IRS is an illegitimate agency as well as the Federal Reserve, those are also facts. I did my best to help you understand the IRS in this video and once you watch it and hear the phone calls at the end you will be blown away at how fraudulent it actually is. We need to boycott the Federal Income Tax but it will only work if we all decide to do it. After viewing this video you will be forced to make a decision, hopefully it is the right one.






Sources:

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Manual

https://www.leagle.com/decision/1962864304f2d5601746

https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI-S2-C1-1/ALDE_00001031/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azynljXxbC0

https://rense.com/general/suit.htm

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Alcohol_Administration

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Constantine

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Service#Post_16th_Amendment_(1913%E2%80%93present)

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revenue_Act_of_1862

https://openjurist.org/441/us/281

https://www.loc.gov/item/usrep441281/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG2mcjAuLo4

https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/jekyll-island-conference

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Warburg

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Note

https://thefreedomarticles.com/income-tax-is-voluntary-says-irs-chief/

https://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/1/essays/42/coinage-clause

https://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/trust-fund.asp

http://www.tax-freedom.com/pubnotic.htm

https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/31/1321

https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metacrs9044/m1/1/high_res_d/IP0281G.pdf

http://www.supremelaw.org/sls/31answers.htm
Keywords
income taxirsfederal reservefraudscamillegalinternal revenue serviceboycott taxes
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