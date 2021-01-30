© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Income Tax Voluntary, I Call The IRS
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
617 views • January 30, 2021
This is the most important video I have ever done. I plead with you to watch the entire thing. There is so much valuable information in it and if you choose to apply what you learn we can change this entire country overnight. With recent events on Wall Street and Gamestop, they have made it very clear to us we are slaves and financial independence is not something they want for us. This parasitic class which controls our society can only exist when high levels of ignorance are present.
The income tax in the United States is 100% voluntary, that is a fact. The IRS is an illegitimate agency as well as the Federal Reserve, those are also facts. I did my best to help you understand the IRS in this video and once you watch it and hear the phone calls at the end you will be blown away at how fraudulent it actually is. We need to boycott the Federal Income Tax but it will only work if we all decide to do it. After viewing this video you will be forced to make a decision, hopefully it is the right one.
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Manual
https://www.leagle.com/decision/1962864304f2d5601746
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI-S2-C1-1/ALDE_00001031/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azynljXxbC0
https://rense.com/general/suit.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Alcohol_Administration
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Constantine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Service#Post_16th_Amendment_(1913%E2%80%93present)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revenue_Act_of_1862
https://openjurist.org/441/us/281
https://www.loc.gov/item/usrep441281/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG2mcjAuLo4
https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/jekyll-island-conference
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Warburg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Note
https://thefreedomarticles.com/income-tax-is-voluntary-says-irs-chief/
https://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/1/essays/42/coinage-clause
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/trust-fund.asp
http://www.tax-freedom.com/pubnotic.htm
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/31/1321
https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metacrs9044/m1/1/high_res_d/IP0281G.pdf
http://www.supremelaw.org/sls/31answers.htm
The income tax in the United States is 100% voluntary, that is a fact. The IRS is an illegitimate agency as well as the Federal Reserve, those are also facts. I did my best to help you understand the IRS in this video and once you watch it and hear the phone calls at the end you will be blown away at how fraudulent it actually is. We need to boycott the Federal Income Tax but it will only work if we all decide to do it. After viewing this video you will be forced to make a decision, hopefully it is the right one.
Sources:
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Manual
https://www.leagle.com/decision/1962864304f2d5601746
https://constitution.congress.gov/browse/essay/artI-S2-C1-1/ALDE_00001031/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=azynljXxbC0
https://rense.com/general/suit.htm
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Alcohol_Administration
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/United_States_v._Constantine
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Internal_Revenue_Service#Post_16th_Amendment_(1913%E2%80%93present)
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Revenue_Act_of_1862
https://openjurist.org/441/us/281
https://www.loc.gov/item/usrep441281/
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=MG2mcjAuLo4
https://www.federalreservehistory.org/essays/jekyll-island-conference
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/James_Warburg
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Federal_Reserve_Note
https://thefreedomarticles.com/income-tax-is-voluntary-says-irs-chief/
https://www.heritage.org/constitution/#!/articles/1/essays/42/coinage-clause
https://www.investopedia.com/terms/t/trust-fund.asp
http://www.tax-freedom.com/pubnotic.htm
https://www.law.cornell.edu/uscode/text/31/1321
https://digital.library.unt.edu/ark:/67531/metacrs9044/m1/1/high_res_d/IP0281G.pdf
http://www.supremelaw.org/sls/31answers.htm
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.