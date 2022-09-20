ALIEN ACTIVITY - The Apollo 10 Moon Mission - secureteam10, 091922

I'm sharing this video and description from 'secureteam10'.

ALIEN ACTIVITY: The Apollo 10 Moon Mission

Thanks for watching Part One of this series! Subscribe for more UFO sighting news!



Merch: https://secureteamtees.com

Submit Your UFO sighting video: [email protected]





New to Secureteam10? Start Here! https://bit.ly/ST10Videos





Our last video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FV3_A...





Like & Follow Us:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/secureteamtyler

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SecureTeam10

Facebook: http://facebook.com/Secureteam10





Support my content & work:

- Patreon: http://patreon.com/TheSecureteam

- Channel Membership: https://bit.ly/3v7Ycev

- Quick Paypal Tip: https://bit.ly/3JB4HdV





- For Sponsorship/Business inquiries:

Please Contact Tyler at: [email protected]

Note to viewers: This email account is Not checked for UFO footage submissions.





Letters/Artwork/UFO stuff? Mail me something!

Secureteam10

P.O. BOX 671

101 W High St.

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

United States

--





UFOs and Aliens on the Moon Exposed. New Evidence.





Secureteam10 is the top news source online for Coverage of ALL things Strange & Unknown happening on and off of Planet Earth. From UFO sighting videos & incidents, Strange weather or Planetary activity, Space anomalies and more.. For years, Secureteam has published dedicated research and evidence into uncovering the unbelievable hidden truths behind the Alien Phenomenon, and those trying to hide it. UAP sightings are ramping up. Extraterrestrial life exists, and we've posted solid video proof of it on this channel for 10 years. Subscribe, and know the truth.





#UFO #Secureteam10