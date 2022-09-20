Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
ALIEN ACTIVITY - The Apollo 10 Moon Mission - secureteam10, 091922
232 views
channel image
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Published 2 months ago |

I'm sharing this video and description from 'secureteam10'.

ALIEN ACTIVITY: The Apollo 10 Moon Mission

Thanks for watching Part One of this series! Subscribe for more UFO sighting news!

Merch: https://secureteamtees.com

Submit Your UFO sighting video: [email protected]


New to Secureteam10? Start Here! https://bit.ly/ST10Videos


Our last video: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=FV3_A...


Like & Follow Us:

Instagram: http://instagram.com/secureteamtyler

Twitter: http://twitter.com/SecureTeam10

Facebook: http://facebook.com/Secureteam10


Support my content & work:

- Patreon: http://patreon.com/TheSecureteam

- Channel Membership: https://bit.ly/3v7Ycev

- Quick Paypal Tip: https://bit.ly/3JB4HdV


- For Sponsorship/Business inquiries:

Please Contact Tyler at: [email protected]

Note to viewers: This email account is Not checked for UFO footage submissions.


Letters/Artwork/UFO stuff? Mail me something!

Secureteam10

P.O. BOX 671

101 W High St.

Mount Vernon, OH 43050

United States

--


UFOs and Aliens on the Moon Exposed. New Evidence.


Secureteam10 is the top news source online for Coverage of ALL things Strange & Unknown happening on and off of Planet Earth. From UFO sighting videos & incidents, Strange weather or Planetary activity, Space anomalies and more.. For years, Secureteam has published dedicated research and evidence into uncovering the unbelievable hidden truths behind the Alien Phenomenon, and those trying to hide it. UAP sightings are ramping up. Extraterrestrial life exists, and we've posted solid video proof of it on this channel for 10 years. Subscribe, and know the truth.


#UFO #Secureteam10

Keywords
matrixalien agendagreysdracoreptilian race

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2022 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket