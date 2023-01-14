Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Indispensable Tool: SDconnect MB Star. I fix Evonne the turbodiesel's SOS telematic error!
9 views
channel image
The Art of Diesel
Published Yesterday |

I talk about the SDconnect MB Star tool and use it to fix the annoying SOS

telematic error that keeps popping up on my dash. For the most detailed

information, get a free subscription to my substack:

<https://artofdiesel.substack.com/> Also, if you need bulletproof syndication

for your content, use what I use! <https://contentsafe.co/>



CSID: 0297eda616e5c74d



Content Managed by ContentSafe.co

Keywords
contentprotectedcontentsafe

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket