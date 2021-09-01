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JUSTIN TRUDEAU NEEDS TO BE TRIED & EX£CUTED FOR BIO-WEAPON TERR0RISM & MASS GEN0CIDE OF CANADIANS...
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635 views • September 01, 2021
Dr. David E. Martin Drops Shocking Covid-19 Truth on Canadians and States He Has All the Evidence to Bring Justin Trudeau to Trial and Then Capital Punishment Should Follow for Crimes Against Humanity, Anthony Fauci Should Face the Same, the Media Will Also Face Its Own Trial for Complicity in Bio-weapon Terrorism and Mass Genocide. This Needs to Be Shared Everywhere Now. Full Video is Here ---- https://www.bitchute.com/video/GDyNxC7gyVHh/
ODYSEE LINK ---- https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE.ORG ---- https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ---- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
ODYSEE LINK ---- https://odysee.com/@Harry_knowledge123:a
WORLD TRUTH VIDEOS LINK ---- https://worldtruthvideos.website/@Harry_knowledge123
ARCHIVE.ORG ---- https://archive.org/details/@harry-knowledge
BRIGHTEON ---- https://www.brighteon.com/channels/harryknowledge123
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