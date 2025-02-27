Bondi CONFIRMS Jeffrey Epstein Client List is being RELEASED, so maybe today

Bondi CONFIRMS Jeffrey Epstein Client List is being RELEASED tomorrow. Video from 26th.

I'm posting this today, 27th.

Adding:

As Trump promises to BLOW THE LID off Epstein's full client list, what might be revealed?

Announcing the imminent release of the Jeffrey Epstein files, US Attorney General Pam Bondi hinted there would be “a lot of flight logs, a lot of names.”

What could the files prove?

1️⃣Intelligence links:

🔴 Epstein, suspected of being an intelligence asset, avoided federal charges in 2008 through a plea deal arranged by ex-attorney Alexander Acosta

🔴 Reports suggested Epstein worked as an informant for the FBI and was tied to Mossad

2️⃣Honey traps:

Epstein may have operated "honey traps" for intelligence agencies inside and outside the US, allowing them to harvest information about high-profile guests, the WSJ reported, citing the disgraced Prince Andrew as an example.

3️⃣Bill Clinton and 'Lolita Express'

🔴 Epstein’s donations to the Clintons’ charities were described as "the largest unprosecuted fraud ever" by Wall Street analyst Charles Ortel

🔴 In 2002, Epstein "hosted" a trip for the Clinton Global Initiative to Africa on his private Boeing 727 (aka the "Lolita Express")

4️⃣ Reported big names in Epstein's “little black book”

🤔Bill Clinton

🤔Tony Blairr

🤔George Mitchell

🤔Ehud Olmert

🤔Henry Kissinger

🤔Michael Bloomberg

🤔Andrew Cuomo

🤔Bill Gates

🤔Richard Branson

🤔Rupert Murdoch

🤔Alec Baldwin

🤔Woody Allen

🤔Dustin Hoffman

🤔David Copperfield

🤔Michael Jackson

🤔Naomi Campbell

🤔Harvey Weinstein

All have denied wrongdoing related to Epstein