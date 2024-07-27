Mini Lunch Box Cakes. Egg good Cake_Health & Fitness yummy. @Indulovecooking

Mini Lunch Box Cakes. Egg good Cake_Health & Fitness. @Indulovecooking

The sponge cake sheet (40 x 25cm pan size)

3 large eggs

75g sugar

1 tsp honey

1 tsp vanilla extract

a pinch of salt





75g cake flour

25g butter

25g milk





Cream cheese filling

250g cream cheese

50g sugar (because the non dairy topping I use is sweetened so I cut sugar, if you use heavy cream, add 80g sugar instead)

200g sweetened non dairy whip topping (it is more stable than heavy whipped cream for cake

