Requiem for the Suicided: Gary Webb

This week we meet the man who knew the secrets of the CIA's Dark Alliance. From the jungles of Nicaragua to the mean streets of south-central LA, Gary Webb's groundbreaking journalism uncovered a scandal so huge that the story could not be allowed to continue. Help us honour the memory of this intrepid reporter by exploring the suspicious death and passing on the life's work of Gary Webb.
