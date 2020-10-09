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Project Blue Beam Drills Over Canada! (Oct 9 2020)
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143 views • October 09, 2020
Project Blue Beam Drills Over Canada! (Oct 9 2020) Getting ready for the Big Deception! Your tax money paid for it! "Hostile aliens" influencing the world to a centralized world govt. which is "only capable of dealing with these borderless concerns." Beginning with Eisenhower's UFO joint ventures with Canada, supported by the criminal UN and even the fraudulent "Pope" Francis, this scam will demonstrate the "need" for a world govt. Don't be deceived!
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