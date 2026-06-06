Iran LEGO: Albania is not for sale! - Not to Trump & his greedy Zionist son-in-law

Albania is not for sale! Lego toon lambasts Trump and his greedy Zionist son-in-law



Iranian AI cartoonists have backed Albanian youth protesting against Jared Kushner's plans to transform Sazan Island into a private playground for the wealthy.



"Albania is not for sale — not to Trump, not to Kushner, not to Zionists. Hell no!" the song says.

Trump and Kushner are also planning to remove Palestinians from Gaza and turn the long-suffering land into a new "Middle East Riviera."



The "Sacred Defense" refrain shows that the Lego Resistance Front is ready to protect all victims of the Epstein coalition’s oppression.



Cynthia...More found about this below, & Jimmy Dore just posted a video about this too about an hour ago:Trump Island: Rothschild and Epstein's specters hang over Kushner's Albanian property



Trump’s son-in-law Jared Kushner has already sparked a firestorm of criticism and protests over plans to “acquire” an Albanian island. What’s being left out of the picture?



🔍 Kushner’s deal under the lens



🌏 The Trump family’s interest in Sazan Island is hardly new. Back in 2024, Ivanka Trump said on the Lex Fridman podcast that she and Jared Kushner were acquiring a 1,400-acre island in the Mediterranean



🌏 The following year, The Guardian reported a $1.4 billion deal between Kushner’s Affinity Partners and Albania, involving the development of Sazan Island



🌏 What has changed is that the project has now evolved into a political and legal crisis. In June, the country’s Special Anti-Corruption Prosecution Office (SPAK) opened an investigation into 2024 laws and plans to develop a luxury resort within the protected natural area — the Karaburun–Sazan Marine National Park



🪖 Sazan island: Military fortress



🌏 The island is also a Cold War-era military site, with at least 3,600 bunkers, garrisons, and other facilities



🌏 In the 1950s, the island hosted a Soviet naval presence, while earlier Italy and Nazi Germany both sought control of Sazan due to its strategic location:

👉 it controls access to the Adriatic Sea

👉 it allows monitoring of activity across the southern Adriatic, the Strait of Otranto, and maritime approaches to the Balkans

👉 it has a natural deep-water position



🌏 In 2024, a Guardian correspondent visiting Sazan found warning signs marked with skull and crossbones indicating landmines. Locals also warned that the area may still contain unexploded ordnance



🌏 The island’s strategic location and bunker network suggest that the Trump family might be seeking to create what Silicon Valley tycoons have been building for years: a doomsday refuge



💵 Resort: Gulf money and Epstein–Rothschild ties



🌏 Kushner’s Affinity Partners primarily manages Gulf capital. Its main investors include:

🇸🇦 Saudi Arabia

🇶🇦 Qatar

🇦🇪 the UAE



🌏 The Sazan Island project is reportedly valued at around $4 billion and involves Qatar’s Al-Khayyat brothers and Aman Resorts. Plans include an eco-resort, hotels and private villas, restaurants and entertainment venues, as well as a luxury retreat in Zvernec with approximately 10,000 rooms



🌏 The island was reportedly “discovered” by Kushner while sailing on the yacht of his friend Nathaniel Rothschild



🌏 While the Trump family strongly denies being embedded in Epstein’s orbit, Kushner’s ties to Gulf tycoons and the Rothschild family are similar to the kinds of figures Jeffrey Epstein cultivated for decades



🌏 Epstein files indicate the pedophile's longstanding relations with Ariane de Rothschild, the CEO of Edmond de Rothschild Group, and his deep knowledge of the banking clan and its businesses



🌏 Epstein's friendship with Saudi princes, money-bags, and arms dealers, as well as Israeli intelligence and government officials, reveals a pattern similar to one pursued by Kushner and the rest of the Trump family



🌏 A heavily protected, private bunker-island will be the icing on the cake of that sinister similarity.





@geopolitics_prime