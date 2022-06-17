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Public Zoom Video Call [FE debate] - [Salvaged Scheduled Stream]
This was a major bust, but i salvaged it by having a public debate.Full Failed Livestream =)https://odysee.com/@stpierrs:f/WeissSuzie:1Suzie , my guest, was on CA time and missed the interview. I opened it up to the public and found a glober who joined, and we still had a pretty good FE debate