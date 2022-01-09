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Karen Potter from Covenant Eyes Offers an Accountability Solution to Porn Addiction
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33 views • January 09, 2022
A great way to stop a pornography addiction is by having accountability. Karen Potter talks about how easily your child can become hooked on pornography and how it physically affects your brain. Know how common sexting is and the ramifications if your child engages in it. Talk to your kids about sextortion and keep the lines of communication open regarding technology in your home.


TAKEAWAYS

Both adults and children can easily become addicted to porn

Porn is forming a harmful attitude kids have towards sex

What we can do about the sexting and sextortion crisis

Protect your kids by forming a parent group and sharing resources


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social mediatechnologyporn addictionpornographypornsextortiontina griffincounter culture momthe counter culture mom showcovenant eyessextingkaren potter
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