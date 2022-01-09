Karen Potter from Covenant Eyes Offers an Accountability Solution to Porn Addiction

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
TAKEAWAYS
Both adults and children can easily become addicted to porn
Porn is forming a harmful attitude kids have towards sex
What we can do about the sexting and sextortion crisis
Protect your kids by forming a parent group and sharing resources
🛠 GET KAREN’S TOOLS
Start Protection With Covenant Eyes: https://bit.ly/CovenantEyesSTARTNOW
Covenant Eyes FREE Connected Guide (text TINA to 66866): covenanteyes.sjv.io/CONNECTEDCCM
Resources: https://www.covenanteyes.com/e-books/
🔗 CONNECT WITH KAREN POTTER
Website: covenanteyes.sjv.io/LPxPeY
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/CovenantEyes
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/karenpottermaed/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/covenant.eyes/
Twitter: https://twitter.com/covenanteyes
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCMxDjXLpwomf60JBiV_flIA
Vimeo: https://vimeo.com/covenanteyes/videos
📺 OTHER PLACES TO CATCH THE SHOW
FreedomProject Media: https://bit.ly/CCMFPM
BEK TV: https://bit.ly/BEKTVCCM
Israel TV Network: https://bit.ly/ITVNCCM
LiftableTV: https://liftable.tv/ccmom/
Podcast: https://bit.ly/CCMpodcast
🔗 CONNECT WITH COUNTER CULTURE MOM
Website: https://counterculturemom.com/
FREE Parent Media Guide: http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
Save America Newsletter: http://bit.ly/Save_America
Check Out Our Store: https://counterculturemom.com/store/
Instagram: https://bit.ly/IGCCM
Facebook: http://bit.ly/CCMFBgroup
📲 DOWNLOAD THE COUNTER CULTURE MOM APP
http://bit.ly/landingpageCCM
💵 SUPPORT THE MISSION
Donor Impact Report: https://bit.ly/CCMDonate2021
Tax-Deductible Donation: https://counterculturemom.com/partner/
🎤 BOOK TINA TO SPEAK
https://counterculturemom.com/inquiry-form/
🚍 POP CULTURE PURGE TOUR INFO
https://bit.ly/PCPTour