Gen Michael Flynn's Take on the House -- Plus, What is China Really Up To?
GalacticStorm
Published Yesterday |
Fmr National Security Advisor, General Michael Flynn breaks down what's wrong with politics in the US, what the CCP is trying to do and much more. Great insight from a great American.

www.generalflynn.com

https://rumble.com/v249uvo-gen-michael-flynns-take-on-the-house-plus-what-is-china-really-up-to.html 



chinagophouse speakerukraine conflictgeneral micheal flynncorrupt biden regime

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
