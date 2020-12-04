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UK Column News - 4th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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203 views • December 05, 2020
UK Column News - 4th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6bfhAe8zVf0
Brian Gerrish and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Matt Hancock Really Feels COVID 19 - Honest!
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zkmbD
07:45 - Behavioural Change As Policy
Sources:
*********
Little Green Book Of Nudges: -
https://www.unep.org/resources/publication/little-book-green-nudges
MindSpace: - https://www.in-this-together.com/wgTe/MINDSPACE.pdf
Spi-B Document: - https://bit.ly/3qvmpH5
Spi-B Increase Fear (Appendix B): - https://bit.ly/2JRDYzW
13:27 - Scientists Questioning Vaccines
Sources:
**********
Michael Yeadon Interview Talk Radio: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRLnM8DsLLM
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/7fyw8
Edinburgh University Study: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m3588
Great Barrington Declaration: - https://gbdeclaration.org/
21:55 - Vaccine Known Unknowns
Sources:
*********
2020 News Article: -
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
Scientists Letter: - https://bit.ly/33JKHmZ
1969 Embryotoxic Paper: -
https://in-this-together.com/Wdh4hd/EmbryotoxicPaper.pdf
BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037
Pfizer Vaccine Paper: - https://bit.ly/2VDmk5Q
40:46 The MHRA Are Independent and Trustworthy?
Sources:
**********
MHRA Articles: -
https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/
45:31 - Exaggerated COVID Mortality Figures
Sources:
**********
Loughborough University Study: - https://bit.ly/2L9h4F6
Johns Hopkins Suppressed Report: - https://bit.ly/33M8d2v
49:16 - NHS Anti Vaxxers
Sources:
*********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ZO7nr
52:40 - Relentless BBC Propaganda
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LfbI6
56:50 - David Ellis Report
Sources:
*********
UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Devid Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TD4t4k_HllI
Times Article: -
01:00:54 - Politicians Who Can't Think Properly
Sources:
**********
Colonel Bob Stewart Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcpYUiZZHC0
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6bfhAe8zVf0
Brian Gerrish and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.
00:20 - Matt Hancock Really Feels COVID 19 - Honest!
Sources:
*********
Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zkmbD
07:45 - Behavioural Change As Policy
Sources:
*********
Little Green Book Of Nudges: -
https://www.unep.org/resources/publication/little-book-green-nudges
MindSpace: - https://www.in-this-together.com/wgTe/MINDSPACE.pdf
Spi-B Document: - https://bit.ly/3qvmpH5
Spi-B Increase Fear (Appendix B): - https://bit.ly/2JRDYzW
13:27 - Scientists Questioning Vaccines
Sources:
**********
Michael Yeadon Interview Talk Radio: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRLnM8DsLLM
Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/7fyw8
Edinburgh University Study: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m3588
Great Barrington Declaration: - https://gbdeclaration.org/
21:55 - Vaccine Known Unknowns
Sources:
*********
2020 News Article: -
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/
Scientists Letter: - https://bit.ly/33JKHmZ
1969 Embryotoxic Paper: -
https://in-this-together.com/Wdh4hd/EmbryotoxicPaper.pdf
BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037
Pfizer Vaccine Paper: - https://bit.ly/2VDmk5Q
40:46 The MHRA Are Independent and Trustworthy?
Sources:
**********
MHRA Articles: -
https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/
45:31 - Exaggerated COVID Mortality Figures
Sources:
**********
Loughborough University Study: - https://bit.ly/2L9h4F6
Johns Hopkins Suppressed Report: - https://bit.ly/33M8d2v
49:16 - NHS Anti Vaxxers
Sources:
*********
Times Article: - https://archive.is/ZO7nr
52:40 - Relentless BBC Propaganda
Sources:
*********
BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LfbI6
56:50 - David Ellis Report
Sources:
*********
UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/
Devid Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TD4t4k_HllI
Times Article: -
01:00:54 - Politicians Who Can't Think Properly
Sources:
**********
Colonel Bob Stewart Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcpYUiZZHC0
Keywords
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