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UK Column News - 4th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
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UK Column News - 4th December 2020 (MIRRORED)
Mirrored from You Tube channel UK Column at:-
https://youtu.be/6bfhAe8zVf0

Brian Gerrish and Patrick Henningsen with today's UK Column News.

00:20 - Matt Hancock Really Feels COVID 19 - Honest!

Sources:
*********

Mail Article: - https://archive.is/zkmbD

07:45 - Behavioural Change As Policy

Sources:
*********

Little Green Book Of Nudges: -
https://www.unep.org/resources/publication/little-book-green-nudges

MindSpace: - https://www.in-this-together.com/wgTe/MINDSPACE.pdf

Spi-B Document: - https://bit.ly/3qvmpH5

Spi-B Increase Fear (Appendix B): - https://bit.ly/2JRDYzW

13:27 - Scientists Questioning Vaccines

Sources:
**********

Michael Yeadon Interview Talk Radio: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aRLnM8DsLLM

Telegraph Article: - https://archive.is/7fyw8

Edinburgh University Study: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m3588

Great Barrington Declaration: - https://gbdeclaration.org/

21:55 - Vaccine Known Unknowns

Sources:
*********

2020 News Article: -
https://2020news.de/en/dr-wodarg-and-dr-yeadon-request-a-stop-of-all-corona-vaccination-studies-and-call-for-co-signing-the-petition/

Scientists Letter: - https://bit.ly/33JKHmZ

1969 Embryotoxic Paper: -
https://in-this-together.com/Wdh4hd/EmbryotoxicPaper.pdf

BMJ Article: -
https://www.bmj.com/content/371/bmj.m4037

Pfizer Vaccine Paper: - https://bit.ly/2VDmk5Q

40:46 The MHRA Are Independent and Trustworthy?

Sources:
**********

MHRA Articles: -
https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/https://thenhf.com/the-anti-mhra-campaign/

45:31 - Exaggerated COVID Mortality Figures

Sources:
**********

Loughborough University Study: - https://bit.ly/2L9h4F6

Johns Hopkins Suppressed Report: - https://bit.ly/33M8d2v

49:16 - NHS Anti Vaxxers

Sources:
*********

Times Article: - https://archive.is/ZO7nr

52:40 - Relentless BBC Propaganda

Sources:
*********

BBC Article: - https://archive.is/LfbI6

56:50 - David Ellis Report

Sources:
*********

UK Column: - https://www.ukcolumn.org/

Devid Ellis Report: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TD4t4k_HllI

Times Article: -

01:00:54 - Politicians Who Can't Think Properly

Sources:
**********

Colonel Bob Stewart Interview: -
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JcpYUiZZHC0
Keywords
fearvaccinepropagandabbcmhrapfizercoronavirusmatt hancockmortality figuresgreat barrington declarationmichael yeadonbehavioural changegreen book of nudges
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