Part 2 Switzerland's Powerful Haldeman Dynasty with Swiss Bob Haldeman creating Watergate Scandal by Planet of the Alps
Published 13 days ago

Part 2 of the Haldeman Dynasty Saga. Bob Haldeman short SwiSS Bob was part of a SwiSS Conspiracy, that had infiltrated the US White House and still do so to this very day; this led to the moral decay and economic downfall of the US and keeping SwiSSyland the richest Nation in the world parasiting on the labour of others through US tax evasion to SwiSSyland and other scams of this very powerful and most ancient crime syndicate in the world founded by the SwiSS Nazi-Templars. https://youtu.be/yDH0KGQD9vw https://youtu.be/KQjhGGC8SS4 https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EfN2z25jHkE https://alive528.com/v/5254 https://youtu.be/D2nHu71q0Z0

Keywords
switzerlandpart 2swisswatergate scandalbob haldemanhaldeman sagahaldeman dynasty

