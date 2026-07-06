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Reject Digital ID – Mike Yeadon
TowardsTheLight
TowardsTheLight
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213 views • Today
29 juni 2026

In light of the UK government's announcement to mandate Digital ID, former Pfizer Chief Scientific Advisor, Mike Yeadon, provides a grave warning. We wrote and filmed this video in 2021 for a similar campaign, and it's aged very well. For more info, visit Yellow.Forum.
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy