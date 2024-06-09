WHO RUSHES TO PASS IHR AMENDMENTS AMID PUSHBACK - The Lines Have Been Drawn!

Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/ark-videos/who-rushes-to-pass-ihr-amendments-amid-pushback/





The WHO’s Pandemic Treaty missed its deadline, but their amendments to the International Health Regulations have passed enshrining new pandemic rules for the legally binding contract for 196 countries. See an online description of what is happening in Geneva from those who traveled there to fight for freedom. I would urge everyone to take the time during the next week to watch not only this segment, but the entirety of episode 375. Plans are coming out into the open. What is being rolled out is becoming evident to everyone who will look. The "sides" are being defined in plain sight. The only question is who will prevail.

