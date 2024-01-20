Man Who Said Wildfires Were Done By Government Pleads Guilty to Setting 14 Fires*

For As Little As $1 Become A Patreon & Support The EEA Family!

GET EXCLUSIVE & UNIQUE VIDEOS FOR PATREONS ONLY!

https://www.patreon.com/evolutionaryenergyarts





OZONE THERAPY HAS BEEN A LIFE SAVER FOR US!

Promolife Ozone Therapy Affiliate Link!

https://www.promolife.com/?a_aid=EEARTS





Check Out Our Reviews & Website

https://www.evolutionaryenergyarts.com/





To Set Up An Appointment for Energy Work (A Combination Of Reiki, Qigong, & Pranic Healing & others)-Vedic Astrological Charts-Spritual Coaching-Negative Entity Clearing-Connecting To Spirit Guides-Guardian Angels-Loved Ones That Passed On-Tarot Readings-Wellness Coaching (Diet, Nutrition, Meditation, Mantras, Qigong)

Please Email Us At [email protected]





We Operate On A Donation Basis Through Ko-fi

https://ko-fi.com/A1804H1T





Please Subscribe to our Channels

HEEARTS OMMM!

https://www.youtube.com/@heeartsommm1934

For truly uplifting energies & frequencies in these times!

EEARTS

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCF6kkR2Q__EiCyNW0VFu_kg

Evolutionary Energy Arts

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCd1BwLPKKXBgReBnimOX6JA/

Rumble

https://rumble.com/user/EEARTS

Brighteon

https://www.brighteon.com/channels/eearts

Bitchute

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/G0fICtrwpdKp/

https://www.bitchute.com/channel/L98QhpY6aNjt/

Thank you so much for your support!





https://nowthisnews.com/news/quebec-man-who-blamed-wildfires-on-government-pleads-guilty-to-setting-14-fires

https://twitter.com/Serene__23/status/1747540894746632490/photo/1

https://twitter.com/YWorfson/status/1700163979602010482

https://assets.weforum.org/editor/UrFYyXbYOXM-7XZGRvaHQkQu9ZX_HNu9omyb8Xtpapw.png

https://twitter.com/NASAEarth/status/1745843041963806783

https://www.cnn.com/2023/08/22/americas/canada-wildfires-climate-change-quebec/index.html

https://www.nbcnews.com/science/environment/climate-change-made-record-setting-canada-wildfires-likely-scientists-rcna101219

https://www.dw.com/en/canadian-wildfires-fueled-by-climate-change-study-shows/a-66601298

https://www.npr.org/2017/03/28/521779864/inside-darpa-the-pentagon-agency-whose-technology-has-changed-the-world

https://www.history.com/mkultra-operation-midnight-climax-cia-lsd-experiments

https://theconversation.com/how-the-cias-secret-torture-program-sparked-a-citizen-led-public-reckoning-in-north-carolina-89342

https://ssl.c.photoshelter.com/img-get2/I0000ydw913vR3QU/fit%3d1000x750/VI-09-08-2001-126.jpg

http://photos1.blogger.com/blogger/2548/1999/1600/torture15.jpg

https://media.sciencephoto.com/image/c0334360/800wm/C0334360-Medieval_Inquisition%2c_Torture_Chamber.jpg

https://rlv.zcache.com/witch_dunking_postcard-rf123f82327bd40149e94eb11322e1112_vgbaq_8byvr_540.jpg

https://i.ytimg.com/vi/YzGUnZwmwCI/maxresdefault.jpg

https://www.kgs.ku.edu/Publications/Bulletins/239/Buddemeier/gifs/figB2.png