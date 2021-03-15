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(14) How We Got Here - The Final Act - A Virus
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50 views • March 15, 2021
Who knows if CoVid 19 was an accident, from a bat in a wet market or release strategically to derail an administration that was sailing to reelection. An administration who laid bare the hypocrisy of China's policies, infiltration of American Universities, industries, media, and even the House Intelligence Committee (Fang Fang anyone?). Whatever the coincidence to timing, the virus reaction was full of fear, panic, and destruction.
Close the churches? Who cares about the 1st amendment. Shut down alternative voices? Who cares about the 1st amendment.
Close the churches? Who cares about the 1st amendment. Shut down alternative voices? Who cares about the 1st amendment.
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