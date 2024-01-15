Liz Crokin | VAMPIRE HUNTER | Episode 11

In this episode of Vampire Hunter, Liz gives an analysis of the Jeffrey Epstein Files that have recently been released and covers the biggest bombshells. Liz covers the feud between Jimmy Kimmel and Aaron Rodgers that transpired after Rodgers made a comment about Kimmel and the release of the Epstein Files. What’s in Kimmel’s closet? Liz also covers the secret tunnel that was discovered under The Chabad-Lubavitch World Headquarters in New York — is child sex trafficking involved? Visit https://www.mypillow.com/crokin TODAY using Code CROKIN









Visit https://www.officialsynapse.com/ TODAY using Code LIZSYN









Visit https://bh-pm.com/ TODAY using Code CROKIN









CLICK ABOVE TO SUBSCRIBE TO LIZ’S RUMBLE CHANNEL