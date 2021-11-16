PBS is RedPilled | "You are Already in the Authoritarian State. You Just Don't Know it."

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Firing Line with Margaret Hoover
"Certainly the United States, with today's condition, you can easily have an authoritarian," says artist and activist Ai Weiwei — @aiww — who challenged China and became a political prisoner. "In many ways, you are already in the authoritarian state. You just don't know it."