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WAR ON CHILDREN EXPOSED AS PARENTS TARGETED FOR STANDING UP TO AUTHORITARIANS
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130 views • November 20, 2021
Alex Jones breaks down the war on our children as the establishment attempts to seize control.
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/videos-parents-accuse-school-board-of-promoting-suicide-with-creepy-corporate-run-social-emotional-learning-scheme/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/domestic-terrorist-pro-crt-parent-threatens-school-board-i-have-1000-soldiers-ready-to-go-locked-and-loaded/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/please-stop-the-sexual-grooming-of-our-children-parents-urge-school-board-to-remove-explicit-books-or-resign/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/revealed-white-house-conspired-with-national-school-boards-association-before-it-sent-infamous-letter-likening-parents-to-domestic-terrorists/
Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/videos-parents-accuse-school-board-of-promoting-suicide-with-creepy-corporate-run-social-emotional-learning-scheme/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/domestic-terrorist-pro-crt-parent-threatens-school-board-i-have-1000-soldiers-ready-to-go-locked-and-loaded/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/please-stop-the-sexual-grooming-of-our-children-parents-urge-school-board-to-remove-explicit-books-or-resign/
https://www.infowars.com/posts/revealed-white-house-conspired-with-national-school-boards-association-before-it-sent-infamous-letter-likening-parents-to-domestic-terrorists/
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