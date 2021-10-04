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COVID VACCINE INJURIES - I TOOK PFIZER & ALMOST DIED
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86 views • October 04, 2021
Shinrin Yoku:
What we have today is a pharmacological dictatorship that dictates the narrative and censors the scientific community from debate. How can government cry “it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated”, whilst it's the victims of the adverse effects of the vaccine that are filling the hospitals and vaccine trials are still ongoing. Where’s the safety profile toxicology studies? Where’s the independent peer review? Why is Big Pharma indemnified against adverse reactions, disablement or death, if vaccines are safe? The Great Deception (PDF) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JJlTkTRq-K3uBp42onuJCpoc_v0uIqVG/view
What we have today is a pharmacological dictatorship that dictates the narrative and censors the scientific community from debate. How can government cry “it’s a pandemic of the unvaccinated”, whilst it's the victims of the adverse effects of the vaccine that are filling the hospitals and vaccine trials are still ongoing. Where’s the safety profile toxicology studies? Where’s the independent peer review? Why is Big Pharma indemnified against adverse reactions, disablement or death, if vaccines are safe? The Great Deception (PDF) https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JJlTkTRq-K3uBp42onuJCpoc_v0uIqVG/view
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