America Divided
Fire & Grace Church
Published 21 hours ago

November 8th, 2020

Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the current division in our country. It is not race or gender or "income inequality." It is the demonic ideology of Karl Marx aka communism that has divided America and many do not even realize that they are communists at heart.

Keywords
americacommunismdean odle

