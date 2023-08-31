America Divided

November 8th, 2020
Pastor Dean Odle preaches about the current division in our country. It is not race or gender or "income inequality." It is the demonic ideology of Karl Marx aka communism that has divided America and many do not even realize that they are communists at heart.
