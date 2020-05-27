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Bad Boys Trilogy Retrospective||MetrObelisk Radio Episode 0017
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0 view • May 27, 2020
*SPOILERS FOR BAD BOYS FOR LIFE*
This week, we look at the Bad Boys Trilogy. How did an Action Movie like this not only work, but find an audience when the movie used 2 Actors (Martin Lawrence and Will Smith) that were known for sitcoms back in the Early to Mid 1990s? We explore ALL 3 MOVIES in this series.
If you want to stay up to date on MetrObelisk Radio's Uploads, follow me at these links:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
This week, we look at the Bad Boys Trilogy. How did an Action Movie like this not only work, but find an audience when the movie used 2 Actors (Martin Lawrence and Will Smith) that were known for sitcoms back in the Early to Mid 1990s? We explore ALL 3 MOVIES in this series.
If you want to stay up to date on MetrObelisk Radio's Uploads, follow me at these links:
Official Blog: metrobeliskradio.blogspot.com
Twitter: https://twitter.com/MetrObelisk
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/MetrObelisk-Radio
Gab: https://gab.com/MetrObelisk_Radio
Minds: https://www.minds.com/metrobeliskradio/
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