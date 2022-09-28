Create New Account
SATAN is their GOD:  Elites Panic As Queen’s Death Threatens To Expose Pedophile Ring
We Stand Together
Published 2 months ago

SATAN is the Luciferian computer God/devil:  Royal families can trace back via at least one ancestor to a member of Imperial bloodline of Roman Empire, and Roman Emperors can trace back via at least one ancestor to Royal bloodline of Egyptian dynasties – who in turn can trace back via at least one ancestor to Babylonian Royal Bloodlines – first ‘Royals’ to claim ‘Divine Right to rule over mankind - bestowed unto them from supernatural entities they called ‘Gods’. 


Baal Worship at Queen’s Commonwealth Games Opening Ceremony 2022 in Birmingham England https://www.bitchute.com/video/6Cbc45MPiWUZ/

 

 
Video Mirrored from:  https://www.bitchute.com/channel/eoU35cF5iXuK/
NO MAN CAN SERVE TWO MASTERS... and I know, that the GOD.. (Satan/Goat's Head) built into Australia's Parliament House, IS NOT MY GOD!

