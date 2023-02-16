Create New Account
MZTV 1150: The Shocking Difference Between the Tabernacle System and Grace
In the Mosaic system humanity approached God with presents. In grace, God approaches humanity with a Present that cannot be denied. What contrast. John Adams prepares to meet King George III: https://youtu.be/IXqlyRZ861U MP3: http://martinzender.com/MZTV/MZTV1150... MZTV Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Return to Zender Playlist: https://www.youtube.com/playlist?list... Martin's homepage: https://www.martinzender.comShow less

newsdeathsaviorchristhelljesussalvationliferaptureresurrectionantichristeternitygoodredeemereternalsavedtormentredeemedall mankind

