International Ballroom Dancer Suffers from Pericarditis after Second Pfizer Vaccine

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https://gnews.org/post/p1ajrb7ef
08/17/2022 GB News: International ballroom dancer Max Harrison started to have pain in his heart just a few days after he took the second Pfizer shot. He was later diagnosed with pericarditis. As a dancer, Harrison can no longer dance and he is completely off any kind of physical exercise for now. The doctors reckon that’s going to be between eight to 12 months to properly deal with his issue