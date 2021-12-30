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Start a Garden Famine is Coming
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161 views • December 30, 2021
This is why JEWISH Bill Gates is buying up large masses of Farmland
Shmita literally means renunciation. We renounce the right to work the land, and let it lie fallow. It will be a “shmita” (sabbatical) year – a seventh year, a sabbatical year of rest for the soil.
Shmita literally means renunciation. We renounce the right to work the land, and let it lie fallow. “The seventh year shall be a Sabbath of solemn rest for the land,” (Lev. 25:4) and we renounce our right to collect debts. “At the end of every seven years, thou shalt make a release. And this is the manner of the release: every creditor shall release that which he lent unto his neighbor.” (Deut. 15: 1-2)
Seven has always had mystical connotations in Judaism.
NOW is the Time to Start a Home Garden.
Shmita literally means renunciation. We renounce the right to work the land, and let it lie fallow. It will be a “shmita” (sabbatical) year – a seventh year, a sabbatical year of rest for the soil.
Shmita literally means renunciation. We renounce the right to work the land, and let it lie fallow. “The seventh year shall be a Sabbath of solemn rest for the land,” (Lev. 25:4) and we renounce our right to collect debts. “At the end of every seven years, thou shalt make a release. And this is the manner of the release: every creditor shall release that which he lent unto his neighbor.” (Deut. 15: 1-2)
Seven has always had mystical connotations in Judaism.
NOW is the Time to Start a Home Garden.
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