⚡️Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation 1400 (21 March 2023)

⚡️ Russian Defence Ministry report on the progress of the special military operation (21 March 2023)

The Armed Forces of the Russian Federation continue the special military operation.

💥 In Kupyansk direction, active actions by units and artillery fire of the 'Zapad' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on enemy manpower and equipment close to Dvurechnaya, Timkovka (Kharkov region) and Novoselovskoye and Stelmakhovka (Lugansk People's Republic). Up to 80 Ukrainian servicemen, three armored fighting vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer were destroyed.





💥In Krasny Liman direction, Russian artillery and heavy flamethrower systems of the 'Tsentr' Group of Forces hit units of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU) close to Nevskoye (Lugansk People's Republic), Yampolovka, and Grigorovka (Donetsk People's Republic). As many as 60 Ukrainian troops, two armoured fighting vehicles, and D-20 and D-30 howitzers have been neutralised in this direction during the day.





💥 In Donetsk direction, the 'Yug' Group of Forces, aviation, and artillery fire have eliminated up to 160 Ukrainian troops, three armoured fighting vehicles, four motor vehicles, and one D-20 howitzer.





💥 In South Donetsk and Zaporozhye directions, Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the the 'Vostok' Group of Forces inflicted fire damage on AFU units close Ugledar, Novomikhailovka (Donetsk People's Republic), and Preobrazhenka (Zaporozhye region) The enemy's losses amounted to more than 30 Ukrainian troops, two pick-up trucks, as well as one D-30 howitzer.





💥 In Kherson direction, the fire damage has neutralised over 40 Ukrainian troops, three motor vehicles, two Akatsiya self-propelled howitzers, and one U.S.-made M777 artillery system during the day.





💥 Operational-Tactical and Army aviation, Missile Troops and Artillery of the Russian Group of Forces have engaged 95 AFU artillery units at their fire positions, manpower, and military hardware in 107 areas during the day. In addition, three U.S.-made AN/TPQ-37 counter-battery radar stations have been obliterated close to Shandrigolovo (Donetsk People's Republic), Orekhov (Zaporozhye region), and Belozerka (Kherson region).





✈️ Fighter aviation of Russian Aerospace Forces has shot down one Su-25 aircraft of Ukrainian Air Force in an air-to-air operation near Nikanorovka (Donetsk People's Republic).





💥 Russia's air defence systems shot down 31 Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicles near Tokarevka (Kharkov region), Krasnorechenskoye, Chervonopopovka, Novovodyanoye, Kremennaya, Ploshchanka, and Voyevodka, Rubezhnoye, Baranikovka (Lugansk People's Republic), Zeleny Gai, Urozhaynoye, Blagodatnoye, Vladimirovka, Yevgenovka, Staromlinovka (Donetsk People's Republic), Ulyanovka, Pologi (Zaporozhye region), Novaya Zburyevka and Krynki (Kherson region). In addition, three HIMARS multiple rocket launchers were intercepted.





📊In total, 403 airplanes and 223 helicopters, 3,502 unmanned aerial vehicles, 414 air defence missile systems, 8,363 tanks and other armoured fighting vehicles, 1,070 combat vehicles equipped with MLRS, 4,403 field artillery cannons and mortars, as well as 9,039 units of special military equipment have been destroyed during the special military operation.