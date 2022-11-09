Roobs Flyer Magazine Re-Cap, What We've Done So Far.

Roobs Flyer Magazine update. 🗞📁📒🔖🖌





8th November, 2022.





Running tally, subscribers, issues in circulation.





Issues printed:





1st Edition - 88.

2nd Edition - 82.

3rd Edition - 72.

4th Edition - 85.

5th Edition - 71.

6th Edition - 80.

7th Edition - 82.

8th Edition - 63 *current issue





Avg. no of issues printed each month - 78.





Issues in circulation - 623. (not including PDF versions)





Subscribers:





47 online print and PDF subscribers nationwide and overseas in the following locations.





*Gold Coast, Qld.

*Brisbane, Qld.

*Sunshine Coast, Qld.

*Logan City, Qld.

*Scenic Rim, Qld.

*Mackay/Airlie Beach, Qld.

*Hervey Bay, Qld.

*Cairns, Qld.

*Lockyer Valley/Esk, Qld.

*Sydney, NSW.

*Central Coast/Newcastle/Mid North Coast, NSW.

*Northern Rivers, NSW.

*Central West NSW.

*South Coast, NSW.

*Canberra, ACT.

*Melbourne, Vic.

*Gippsland, Vic.

*Bendigo, Vic.

*Hobart, Tas.

*Adelaide, SA.

*Perth, WA.

*South West WA.

*Geraldton, WA.

*London, England, UK.

*Dallas-Fort Worth, TX, USA.





60% of our subscribers are online, the rest purchase the magazine each month from us at meetings/events/rallies/etc.





Those figures might not look like a lot, but they are when you consider it's a very small group of people putting our mag together, and we are all also very busy doing other things as well.





Shazza and I want to give a huge thank you to our contributors, you all consistently deliver each month and we're so proud we have you on board. We sincerely hope we continue with you all and when we become publishing tycoons at some point, which we will....lol, we'll all jump on private jets and boats and go to Costa Rica!





We also want to thank all of our subscribers to the magazine and flyers and followers on Telegram and the other channels we have.





Without everyone's support we wouldn't really be where we are today. A massive hug for that guys.





Thank you very much and remember....Nothing Can Stop The Great Awakening Of Humanity and The Conspiracy Theorists Were Right All Along.





Stay Free!





All rights reserved.