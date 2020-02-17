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Erdogan Threatens Assad with a Ultimatum of War!!
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77 views • February 17, 2020
#Turkey will use military force on #Assad to withdraw behind the #Turkish observation points in #Idlib #Syria.
Assad has 14 days left to comply before #Erdogan acts on his words!!?
"We Hope that the regime completes its withdraw behind our observation post within February. If the regime doesn't withdraw during this time, Turkey will have to make this happen by itself"!!
Assad has 14 days left to comply before #Erdogan acts on his words!!?
"We Hope that the regime completes its withdraw behind our observation post within February. If the regime doesn't withdraw during this time, Turkey will have to make this happen by itself"!!
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