BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Rep. Jim Jordan on Durham Investigation Findings and DOJ Memo Targeting Parents: It Shouldn’t be Happening in America
The New American
The New AmericanCheckmark Icon
2343 followers
Follow
0
Share
Report
0 view • March 01, 2022
Representative Jim Jordan (R-Oh.) shared with The New American his deep concern over the recent report of special counsel John Durham on Hillary Clinton allegedly spying on Donald Trump when he already was a sitting president.

Rep. Jordan also touched on the infamous DOJ memo that ordered anti-terrorism division of the FBI to address the “threat” posed by the angry parents speaking out at the school board meetings. The catalyst of such a troubling development was actually the Biden administration, said Rep. Jordan.

On his official website, Congressman Jordan is described as “one of the most conservative members of Congress.” His legislative efforts have earned him recognition from Citizens against Government Waste, Family Research Council, Americans for Tax Reform’s Friend of the Taxpayer Award and the 2012 Weyrich Award for “National Legislator of the Year.”

To learn more about Rep. Jim Jordan, go to: https://jordan.house.gov/about
Keywords
dojjim jordandurhamschool boards
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

U.S. Approves Possible $24.3 Billion Sale of 48 F-35 Jets to Saudi Arabia

Garrison Vance
Industry lobbying gutted California&#8217;s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only &#8216;a shell&#8217;

Industry lobbying gutted California’s PFAS pesticide ban, lawmaker says bill now only ‘a shell’

Willow Tohi
Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Accenture Agrees to $25 Million Settlement with DOJ Over Diversity Discrimination Claims

Douglas Harrington
Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Malaysia Detains Three Israel-Bound Containers at Port, Bloomberg Reports

Garrison Vance
Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Trump to Meet Gulf Leaders as U.S. Assesses Yemen and Regional Security

Belle Carter
Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Witch Hunt Against Dissent: How the UK Criminalized Support for Gaza Activism

Chase Codewell
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightNews.AIBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy