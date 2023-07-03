IT'S PAGAN TOO!? | 7-3-2023

Show #1925

Links from this broadcast:

Psalms 82: https://www.biblegateway.com/passage/?search=psalm+82&version=KJV

Merrick Garland Christian hating Jew https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/Merrick_Garland

King's New Sword : https://www.bbc.com/news/uk-scotland-glasgow-west-66053986

Katy Perry https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ZG_8-65maBs

July 4th Pagan Worship? https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=T8Jv5fY7CPk

Tom Horn https://newswithviews.com/Horn/thomas131.htm Begin "As I explain in Apollyon Rising 2012:"

Fireworks exploding star https://earthsky.org/clusters-nebulae-galaxies/crab-nebula-was-an-exploding-star/

Tranny killed feminism: https://youtu.be/5H4ZkVZS4Po

Dave Daubenmire, a veteran 35 year high school football coach, was spurred to action when attacked and eventually sued by the ACLU in the late 1990’s for mixing prayer with his coaching. As a result of the experience, Coach heard the call to move out of coaching a high school team, to the job of coaching God’s team. PASS THE SALT was formed to encourage the Body of Christ to step into the cultural war. “For we wrestle not against flesh and blood…” PASS THE SALT is convinced that God has given the Body a window of opportunity to take our culture back.

Video Membership Site - https://CoachDaveLIVE.TV

Register for Events - https://coachdavelive.com/event

Support Coach's Ministry - https://coachdavelive.com/donate

Buy a Cross Hat or Shirt - https://coachdavelive.com/shop