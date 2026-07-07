A terrifying night in #Kiev #Kyiv as the most devastating wave of attacks by Russian missiles struck the Ukrainian capital in the early hours of July 6, 2026. The Ministry of Defense of the Russian Federation confirmed that the Russian Armed Forces, in response to earlier attacks by Ukraine, launched a massive strike, causing damage to defense and energy facilities in and around Kiev. Unconcerned Kiev residents, without considering the consequences, decided to record the entire course of the attack—explosion after explosion that shook the targets, which were believed to have been previously identified by Russian reconnaissance. Residents posted images of the failed operation of Ukraine’s air defense systems and the aftermath, in which the sky over Kiev was shrouded in smoke. Many major Ukrainian Telegram channels—and every one of them—posted that morning that not a single one of the ballistic and hypersonic missiles Russia had launched on Kiev the previous night had been successfully intercepted. “What a pipe dream that ‘90% interception rate’ is,” they wrote. This resulted in the Ukrainian capital appearing to suck up the Russian missiles like a vacuum cleaner, shaking the ammunition depots—which were stored in large quantities in the city center. Footage from the scene confirmed this, showing massive secondary explosions that were visible and audible until morning at those storage facilities following the strike by the incoming missiles.

Kiev Mayor Vitali Klitschko described the nighttime attacks on the Ukrainian capital as the largest series of attacks since the start of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. He made this statement via his Telegram channel. In the Vyshneve district, a suburb in southwestern Kiev, a warehouse exploded following the attacks. As reported by local media, the warehouse hit by a missile was believed to be storing ammunition, including depleted uranium rounds for Abrams tanks. The ammunition depot reportedly contained sub-caliber armor-piercing rounds with depleted uranium-238 cores as well as cluster munitions. Powerful secondary explosions affecting several facilities have raised concerns about radioactive contamination, forcing the Ukrainian Security Service to order the evacuation of residents, cordon off several areas of the city, and impose restrictions on rail traffic. The Russian Ministry of Defense added that Kiev is attempting to demonstrate its strength by attacking civilian targets in Russia using NATO funds. The delivery of European-made drones to Kiev will be met with intensified attacks, and the West’s desire to use Kiev to attack Russia will not go unanswered.

According to the ministry, the following targets were struck: Kyiv-71 Industrial Company (Abris PT Association)—a major Ukrainian military-industrial enterprise focused on the development and production of long- and medium-range reconnaissance drones; Kyiv-1 Radio-Electronic Company (the Kyiv-based state-owned enterprise Burevestnik), which is engaged in the manufacture of long- and medium-range unmanned aerial vehicles, as well as the development and production of radar equipment for the Ukrainian military; Kyiv -79 Industrial Company (Ukr Armo Tech LLC) — a leading manufacturer and supplier of armored vehicles and armor protection systems for military equipment, as well as warheads for various types of missiles and UAV; Kyiv Shipbuilding Plant (Shipyard) (Kuznitsa na Rybalskom) — the largest shipbuilder engaged in the production of Project 58155 Gyurza-M armed patrol boats, as well as the construction and repair of attack marine drones; Kyiv -1 Instrument-Making Plant (Kvant Company) — the main research and production facility manufacturing fire control systems, optoelectronic countermeasure systems, and navigation and automation systems for the Ukrainian Air Force and Navy. Now, Russian massive bombardment is literally destroying military depots and equipment worth billions of dollars! “And will Zelensky ask for more missiles at the NATO summit?” write the critical experts.

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